Selina Taps Veteran Corporate Development, Strategy Playmakers for Big Growth

Exec-Edge
·2 min read

By ExecEdge Editorial Staff

Millenial and Gen Z-oriented lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand Selina LTD announced key changes to its management team with the addition of Sam Khazary as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Corporate Development, and the promotion of Steven Ohayon to Head of Strategy, with both sitting on Selina’s Executive Committee.

Selina is keen on global expansion and fueling new corporate partnerships following last December’s announcement that the company intends to go public through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS).

Sam Khazary joins Selina moving on from a prior role as Managing Director of Investments and Capital Markets of North America at Fosun International Limited, where he was responsible for commercial real estate and hospitality strategy, investments, and capital markets. “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining an innovative lifestyle brand that is fundamentally disrupting the future of accommodations,” Khazary said in a statement. “Selina is at a critical point in its evolution, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise and relationships to find new opportunities for growth that will allow us to further develop and scale our product for the fastest-growing cohorts of travelers.”

Steven Ohayon has been at Selina since 2016 and has played a pivotal role in the company’s investment outcomes, relationships, culture, fundraising and real estate transacting, during which period the company’s number of locations has increased by seventyfold. As newly-promoted Head of Strategy, he is taking on a large role in the BOA Acquisition business combination.

In a statement, Rafael Museri, Selina’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said “As we grow and continue to advance our plans to corner a $350 billion travel segment, having the right strategy team in place is crucial to our success – this is why I am thrilled to have Sam and Steven in these positions. Steven has been a part of the Selina family almost from inception, and he has been instrumental in building the company into what it is today. His promotion reflects the critical role he has and will continue to play as we further scale the platform. Sam, being a proven talent in the industry, brings a strong track record and extensive network that will help us to deepen our existing relationships and formulate new ones as we look to accelerate our global expansion.”

