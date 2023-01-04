Selinsgrove borough council takes no immediate action on suspended officer

Jan. 4—SELINSGROVE — Following a nearly two-hour closed-door meeting Tuesday night, the Selinsgrove Borough Council took no action regarding potential discipline of a police officer charged with insubordination and harassment.

Veteran Selinsgrove Police Officer Scott Grove was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-December for failing to follow orders to address his work-related concerns through the union and harassing Chief Shanee Mitchell, Mayor Jeff Reed, District Attorney Michael Piecuch and council members Marvin Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens by making numerous telephone calls, emails and text messages between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19.

"You repeatedly disrespected your immediate supervisor and threatened her with retaliation for official decisions," according to a letter Grove received from Mitchell.

She said Grove continued to contact officials despite being told to stop. "Contact was threatening, irrational and derogatory in nature," the letter said.

Grove has publicly denied the charges and said he was trying to raise concerns that he and the two other full-time officers, Francis Petrovich and Elizabeth Shampanore, have regarding police coverage in the borough, including Mitchell's failure to work shifts.

A Loudermill hearing was held earlier Tuesday that provided Grove, with his attorney, Anthony Caputo, of Harrisburg, a chance to discuss the charges with Mitchell, Reed and borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz.

Members of the council's personnel committee sat in on the hearing, Cravitz said.

Following Tuesday evening's lengthy executive session with six council members — board President Marvin Rudnitsky was absent — no action was immediately taken regarding any potential discipline against Grove.

The meeting was recessed until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Grove will remain on paid leave until action is taken, Cravitz said.

Grove had no comment when contacted after the meeting.

The council did take some action regarding the police department.

Story continues

Council members unanimously denied the officers' grievance regarding the replacement and reimbursement of uniforms and authorized one uniform paid for by the borough be issued to part-time officers.

Nathan Fisher has been employed as a part-time officer in Selinsgrove since 2020 and the council on Tuesday approved hiring Christopher Baker as a second part-time officer.

Borough Manager Lauren Martz said there are plans to hire another full-time officer.

Grove has been employed in the Selinsgrove police department for 25 years and said he'd never before faced disciplinary action.

A former City of Philadelphia police lieutenant, Mitchell was hired last August to replace Tom Garlock, who served as Selinsgrove's police chief for 27 years. She is the area's first Black and female police chief.

Grove said in earlier interviews his complaints about the department are not race or gender related.

"It's about her not doing her job to protect the residents of Selinsgrove," said Grove in an earlier interview.