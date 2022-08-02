New Selinsgrove borough police chief sworn in

Aug. 2—SELINSGROVE — Shanee Mitchell was sworn in as Selinsgrove borough's chief of police during Monday night's public council meeting.

Mitchell, selected from three finalists recommended by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, was previously employed as a city of Philadelphia lieutenant.

She succeeds Thomas Garlock who served as chief of the Selinsgrove borough police for 27 years and retired from a four-decade career in law enforcement in April.