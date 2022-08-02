New Selinsgrove borough police chief sworn in

Marcia Moore, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.

Aug. 2—SELINSGROVE — Shanee Mitchell was sworn in as Selinsgrove borough's chief of police during Monday night's public council meeting.

Mitchell, selected from three finalists recommended by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, was previously employed as a city of Philadelphia lieutenant.

She succeeds Thomas Garlock who served as chief of the Selinsgrove borough police for 27 years and retired from a four-decade career in law enforcement in April.

Recommended Stories

  • Belleview man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 10 years of probation for DUI manslaughter

    Joseph Randall Payne had pleaded no contest in the death of a woman. FHP troopers contend that Randall was impaired at the time of the 2017 crash.

  • Biden, Harris endorse Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor's race

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed U.S. Rep. Karen Bass on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso and cementing her place as the pick of the Democratic establishment. In a statement, Biden and Harris said they were eager to work with Bass and her “innovative strategies” to deal with the city's homeless crisis and rising crime rates. "Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families,” Biden and Harris said.

  • Offensive comment to DoorDash driver leads to stabbing at Ceres McDonald’s, police say

    The suspect’s wife was picking up for DoorDash.

  • Same-Sex Marriage Plaintiff Jim Obergefell Is Running For Office

    The Democrat is hopeful his party can win back seats at the Ohio Statehouse this fall during a critical time for the LGBTQ rights movement.

  • Harris cites climate 'crisis,' pushes $1B for floods, storms

    Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed more than $1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. On a visit to Miami, Harris announced a series of grants being made available to states to help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters. In 2021, the United States experienced 20 climate-related disasters that each caused over $1 billion in damage, Harris said, citing a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act with intending to harm the Queen

    A 20-year-old man who was arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has become the first person in more than 40 years to be charged with offences under the Treason Act.

  • John Boyega recalls feeling 'exhausted' and 'paranoid' after 'Star Wars' fame: 'You're tired by your own dream'

    "There are many different ways careers can exhaust you, but the artistic way is unique," he told Men's Health.

  • VP Kamala Harris To Release $1 Billion For Flooding and Extreme Heat Relief

    Massive heatwaves, Kentucky flooding, and California wildfires are just some current examples of climate change the country is struggling to fight. The first half of 2022 alone is the sixth warmest on record. While the Inflation Reduction Act could bring more clean energy initiatives, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce grant programs making available $1 Billion in order to aid individual states against extreme weather, CNBC reports.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.