UPDATE Selinsgrove crash suspect jailed on $200,000 bail

Mar. 12—LEWISBURG — Theresa J. Risso told a district judge in court Friday that she has struggled with alcohol addiction for 15 years and was sober for the past four years when she relapsed and caused a violent crash in Shamokin Dam last week while driving with a blood-alcohol content more than four times the legal limit with her 18-month-old daughter improperly restrained in her car.

Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, appeared at a preliminary arraignment before on-call District Judge Jeff Rowe after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Lackawanna County Friday morning. She was taken into custody on an arrest warrant filed Thursday by Shamokin Dam Police charging her with numerous felony charges, including aggravated assault and child endangerment, stemming from the March 4 multiple-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital, including one man with critical injuries, destroyed a building, closed a business and left some victims and witnesses traumatized.

Risso was jailed in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail by Rowe who determined that while she was not a flight risk, he had concerns for the public.

"There are several factors that cause me to think ... you'll be a potential danger to the community," he said, setting cash bail with additional conditions requested by Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch that if she is released pending a preliminary hearing she not drive a motor vehicle or consume alcohol while under supervision of Snyder County Probation.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Shamokin Dam borough police, Risso was seen driving her 2017 BMW erratically on southbound Routes 11-15 in Union County near Bucknell University on the afternoon of March 4 by a motorist who called state police to report her vehicle swerving on the roadway as it traveled between 35 mph and 65 mph, court records said.

Shamokin Dam police officer Eric Hassenplug responded to the call at about 5:45 p.m. and discovered that several vehicles had been struck near Baldwin Boulevard and Eighth Avenue in the borough as Risso, who police later learned was driving with a BAC of .327 percent, well above the legal limit of .08 percent, was speeding with her 18-month-old daughter in the backseat.

Story continues

After striking the vehicles, Risso continued to drive south at a high rate of speed, traveling into the northbound lanes, hitting and shearing off a utility pole, smashing through a concrete barrier and striking an occupied parked van as she rolled her car several times before landing on the roof of Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.

Trooper Chris Clinton was one of the first to get to Risso's vehicle and found her child had not been properly restrained. According to court records, Clinton said the buckle between the child's legs was not fastened properly and only the plastic clip holding the chest strap was secure.

The toddler escaped injury.

The only visible injury on Risso when she was brought into Rowe's Lewisburg courtroom Friday afternoon was a bruise on her chin.

Immediately following the crash, Risso was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville in critical condition until her release on Tuesday, four days after the accident.

Sources told The Daily Item that Risso went to a rehab facility in Lackawanna County after leaving the hospital.

James Haught, 47, of Shamokin Dam, was critically injured when Risso's vehicle struck the parked van he and his wife, Christine Haught, 51, were sitting in outside the restaurant as they waited for their food to be delivered.

Haught's back and several ribs were broken in the crash. He was released from Geisinger on Wednesday to a physical rehabilitation facility.

Six people were inside the restaurant, including an employee who suffered a shoulder injury from falling building debris and an uninjured teen who was sitting near the wall that caught on fire when the engine from Risso's BMW disengaged and smashed into the building as her car catapulted onto the roof, court records said.

Piecuch requested a high bail be set after Rowe went through each of the charges with Risso, which include two counts of felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, causing or risking catastrophe; two counts of misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and three counts of accidents involving damage to vehicle or property.

"It's fortunate no one was killed," the prosecutor said.

Piecuch informed the court that Risso has two prior DUIs, in 2002 and 2008, as well as recent traffic citations, which include failing to properly secure a child under 2 in a car seat and two speeding offenses.

"I believe she's dangerous to herself and others," he said.

Risso told the court that she has "struggled with alcohol addiction" for about 15 years and has been "in and out of recovery."

For nearly four years since her last visit to rehab in July 2018 she maintained sobriety "until this incident," she said, referring to the March 4 accident.

Piecuch said Snyder County Children and Youth Services are involved with Risso and her two children. Risso told the court that she has primary custody of her 8-year-old child and shares custody of her 18-month-old daughter with the father of whom she's been estranged since the end of January when she moved out of his home and into another Selinsgrove residence.