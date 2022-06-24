Selinsgrove hires new police chief

Jun. 24—SELINSGROVE — A City of Philadelphia lieutenant has been hired to serve as Selinsgrove's chief of police.

Shanee Mitchell was selected for the position from three finalists recommended by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association to the borough council.

"The final three candidates were all quality individuals, but Shanee was our unanimous decision," said borough council President Marvin Rudnitsky of the vote taken two weeks ago by six of the seven attending members. Scott Frost was absent from the special meeting.

"I think she'll bring a lot to the community," Rudnitsky said of Mitchell, who began her law enforcement career in 2003 in Philadelphia.

Mitchell was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2012 at the same time as her mother, Sgt. Marietta V. Austin, making them the first African-American mother-daughter duo to be promoted together in the history of the City of Philadelphia Police department.

Asked if her mother inspired her law enforcement career, Mitchell laughs.

"Actually, no," she said. "I wanted to be a psychopharmacologist."

Born in West Philadelphia, Mitchell attended Girard College boarding school in North Philadelphia in grade school and said she rarely saw her mother in uniform. Guidance counselors recommended she consider a law enforcement career.

She and her husband, Wesley, have three children together. Daughters Ayanna, 19, a pre-med student at Lincoln University; Amaya, 14; and son, Aaron, 11.

Mitchell said the family is looking forward to moving to the small Snyder County community which they visited recently.

"We walked around a few times and everyone was so nice," she said, adding that she plans to be a working chief. "No one likes to sit in an office for eight hours a day looking at a computer and reading emails. I'll be on patrol, but I also know how to delegate."

She is succeeding Thomas Garlock, who retired in April after 27 years as chief of the Selinsgrove police department that employs five officers including one female officer who was the first woman to serve in the department in 30 years when she was hired last year.

Mitchell said she didn't consider her gender or race when she applied for the chief position, but said she has since spoken with several people and realizes the importance of diverse representation and "breaking that glass ceiling."

Mitchell describes her leadership style as "diplomatic" and said she encourages feedback. She also intends to hold community roundtables and one-on-one meetings to learn their concerns and interests.

"I feel we are all a team and this is our community," she said.

Borough Manager Lauren Martz said Mitchell could be at the helm as early as mid-July, pending background checks and clearances.

Mitchell has an associates degree in accounting, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and certification in criminal justice management, all obtained from the University of Phoenix.

During her career, Mitchell has received several awards, including a citation from The City of Philadelphia's Office of the City Controller for professional excellence and contributing in a meaningful way to the betterment of the community and the Corporal Jim Tsafos Award in recognition for outstanding service.