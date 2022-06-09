Selinsgrove man charged and arraigned in January shooting incident

Jun. 9—SUNBURY — The victim of a January shooting incident in the city is jailed on $30,000 cash after being charged with felony receiving stolen property.

Tyrone Short, 31, of Pine Street, Selinsgrove, was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Wednesday and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash. A stolen 9 mm Beretta handgun was discovered in Short's vehicle during the course of a shooting investigation.

Police say the incident began on Jan. 3 when officers arrived to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Packer Street.

When officers arrived they noticed a vehicle running with broken glass, multiple shell casings, and a small-caliber handgun and electronic weapon on the ground, officers said.

Officer Trey Kurtz then secured the area and called for police backup as the probe began, officers said.

Kurtz said he looked inside the vehicle and noticed a handgun and it looked like it had just been fired. Kurtz called state police forensic units and troopers arrived to process the scene, police said.

While interviewing people, police discovered that the two men had been shot and drove themselves to Geisinger Medical Center. Chief Brad Hare and Cpl. Brad Slack left the scene of the alleged shooting to speak to the individuals at the hospital.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen then arrived at the scene and began to interview witnesses and it was discovered there were conversations between Pena, Short and a third individual about a plan to rob illegal narcotics from the alleged shooter, Yusuf McLaurin, 23, of Fairmount Ave., police said.

During the investigation, police served a search warrant on a vehicle and officers later said they discovered a stolen 9 mm Beretta handgun, which was reported as stolen since 2016.

Short will now appear before Toomey on the charge on June 21 at 9:30 a.m.