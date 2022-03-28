Selinsgrove man charged with rape

Mar. 28—SUNBURY — A Selinsgrove man faces felony rape charges after Sunbury police say the 21-year-old admitted to having sexual contact with a woman while she was sleeping.

Carl Zettlemoyer, of 9th Street, was arrested Sunday. Sunbury officer Keith Tamborelli said he met with a woman on March 25 at police headquarters about an alleged rape.

The woman told police she was at home when she requested Zettlemoyer to come over to her house to hang out, according to court documents.

According to police, when Zettlemoyer arrived the two ended up falling asleep. The woman said she woke up to Zettlemoyer sexually assaulting her.

Zettlemoyer realized the woman was awake and he left the house without saying anything the woman told police, according to court documents.

Zettlemoyer was contacted by police and when he came to the Sunbury Police Department to be interviewed, Tamborelli said the man admitted to the incident and said at no time did the woman give him permission, according to court documents.

Zettlemoyer now faces felony charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault.

Zettlemoyer will be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.