Selinsgrove man sentenced to prison for theft

Jun. 22—MIDDLEBURG — A 48-year-old Selinsgrove man will spend three to seven years in state prison for the theft of $38,000.

Michael S. Harlon Sr. was sentenced in Snyder County Court Tuesday following his January conviction for felony theft and receiving stolen property.

Harlon, along with his 30-year-old son, Michael S. Harlon Jr., were charged with breaking into the home safe of Daniel Troup, of Port Trevorton, in April 2015 and stealing the cash.

For his role in the crime, the younger Harlon is serving a 12-month to five year sentence for conspiracy receiving stolen property.

— MARCIA MOORE