Should You Sell AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)?

Polen Capital , an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio returned -4.34% net of fees in the third quarter compared to -0.24% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection led to the underperformance of the strategy in the quarter. The portfolio also faced style headwinds due to an underweight exposure to momentum and overweight exposure to profitability. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Polen Capital discussed stocks like AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) provides healthcare staff and workforce solutions to hospitals. On October 26, 2022, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) stock closed at $120.02 per share. One-month return of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was 12.69% and its shares gained 20.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has a market capitalization of $5.194 billion.

Polen Capital made the following comment about AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“We continued to trim our position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN). AMN, a provider of healthcare staffing solutions, is a high-quality company that provides a critical service to manage the structural shortage in nurses and other healthcare staffing. It has been a top performer YTD, and while we maintain a meaningful position, we saw an opportunity to right-size the exposure, freeing up capital for other opportunities.”

Easiest Md/PhD Programs to Get Into

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 26 hedge fund portfolios held AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) at the end of the second quarter which was 25 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in another article and shared Polen Capital’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.