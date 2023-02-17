Should You Sell Avantor (AVTR) Now?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index in the fourth quarter. It gained across six of the 10 sectors in which it was invested in the quarter. The industrials, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors were the leading contributors while the IT sector was the primary detractor. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) provides products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries. On February 16, 2023, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) stock closed at $24.37 per share. One-month return of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was 7.59% and its shares lost 29.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has a market capitalization of $16.436 billion.

ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"The health care sector also proved challenging as many of our portfolio companies continued to be plagued by headwinds from the third quarter: extended sales cycles and a drop off in COVID-19 revenues. We took the opportunity to re-evaluate each of our health care holdings and reposition ourselves for greater opportunities. We exited our position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government industries, due to the company’s poor execution in integrating its acquisitions of Ritter GmbH and Masterflex while incurring higher leverage."

Easiest Md/PhD Programs to Get Into
Easiest Md/PhD Programs to Get Into

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 59 hedge fund portfolios held Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 51 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in another article and shared Alger Capital’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15

    In this piece, we will take a look at Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 15. For more stocks, head on over to Mario Gabelli Stock Picks for 2023: Top 5. GAMCO Investors, Inc. is an American hedge fund that is headquartered in Rye, New York. It is one of the largest investment institutions […]

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Thursday Morning

    Battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) reported its 2022 fourth-quarter results last night, and investors are reacting with a big sell-off in the stock today. QuantumScape shares plunged as much as 17% at the open Thursday morning and remained lower by 12% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. The developer of solid-state battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) sector beat analyst estimates with a narrower loss than anticipated.

  • Bitcoin maximalist Mike Novogratz, who once predicted it hitting $500K in 2024, would now be ‘the happiest guy’ if it ends the year at $30K

    Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000, but not in the next five years, the Galaxy Digital CEO said Wednesday.

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • 2 Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Are Ready for a Bull Run

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors had a mixed response to the company's recently released 2022 earnings, following a particularly volatile year for the tech giant's stock. While shares of the company are trading up by approximately 16% since the start of 2023, the stock is still trading down by about 40% over the trailing 12 months. For all of 2022, Amazon reported revenue of $514 billion, a 9% increase compared to 2021.

  • Another ‘Volmageddon’? JPMorgan becomes the latest to warn about an increasingly popular short-term options strategy.

    "While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes, and current selling of 0DTE (zero day to expiry), daily and weekly options is having a similar impact on markets," says JPM's Marko Kolanovic.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    Growth stocks have had a slew of better market days in the first part of 2023, but it's important to be selective.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • The Stock Market Is Playing a ‘Game of Chicken’ With Bonds. It Won’t End Well.

    In the post-Covid world, the stock market is supposed to go down when bond yields go up. In roughly the past month, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 3.77% from 3.37% on Jan. 18, the low for the year. More-persistent inflation means the Federal Reserve, which has been lifting interest rates to slow down the rise in prices by reducing demand for goods and services, is likely to keep on doing so.

  • This Is When Your 401(k) Is Considered an Asset

    Your 401(k), and any other retirement accounts, are financial assets. These are portfolios in which you hold securities and investment products that have either realized or potential value. This makes your 401(k) portfolio an asset in your name as long … Continue reading → The post Is a 401k Considered an Asset? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a modest dividend yield, this longtime dividend grower may not seem like a great income option, but it really is.

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaHis sudden disapp

  • Adani Credit Flashes Warnings After Group Gorged on Cheap Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s sprawling corporate empire embraced the era of cheap debt like few others. But with yields spiking and access to overseas financing suddenly in question, investors and analysts say the borrowing blitz has made it all the more vulnerable amid its worst crisis ever.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS S

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investment

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best stocks to buy for investment. If you want to see more best stocks to buy for investment, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy for Investment. While different people have different opinions on what the best stocks for investment are, a decent number of […]