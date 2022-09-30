Should You Sell Ball Corporation (BALL)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -22.47%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -22.43%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -22.40%, compared to a return of -21.07% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Partners discussed stocks like Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) is an aluminum packaging products supplier. On September 27, 2022, Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) stock closed at $47.49 per share. One-month return of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) was -14.91% and its shares lost 47.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) has a market capitalization of $14.926 billion.

Here is what Artisan Partners specifically said about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) is the leading manufacturer of aluminum cans for beverages. Our thesis has been based on the company benefiting from beverage makers’ increasing adoption of aluminum cans given broader societal concerns about the detrimental impact plastic can have on the environment (aluminum is infinitely recyclable). Unfortunately, several macro pressures—food, beverage and gas inflation; disruption in the company’s Russian market; economic volatility in Latin America—have caused profit growth to trail our expectations in recent quarters, and we are unclear when these headwinds will abate. Therefore, we have been harvesting our position.”

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) at the end of the second quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

