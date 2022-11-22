Should You Sell Service Corporation International (SCI) Stock?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is a funeral services and goods provider. On November 18, 2022, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) stock closed at $70.33 per share. One-month return of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was 20.18% and its shares gained 4.05% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has a market capitalization of $10.817 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) provides death care services, including funeral, cremation, and cemetery services. Elevated mortality during the pandemic boosted revenue, including pre-need sales, but growth has started to moderate as the deployment of vaccines and therapeutics reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 and pre-need sales to inflation-squeezed consumers slow.”

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) at the end of the third quarter, which was 32 in the previous quarter.

