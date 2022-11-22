Should You Sell Service Corporation International (SCI) Stock?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is a funeral services and goods provider. On November 18, 2022, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) stock closed at $70.33 per share. One-month return of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was 20.18% and its shares gained 4.05% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has a market capitalization of $10.817 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) provides death care services, including funeral, cremation, and cemetery services. Elevated mortality during the pandemic boosted revenue, including pre-need sales, but growth has started to moderate as the deployment of vaccines and therapeutics reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 and pre-need sales to inflation-squeezed consumers slow.”

glenda/Shutterstock.com

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) at the end of the third quarter, which was 32 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) in another article and shared Steel City Capital’s views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

