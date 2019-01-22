Should You Sell CRISPR Therapeutics Following an Analyst Downgrade?

Shares of the gene-editing pioneer CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) had already fallen by half from their peak last June, but that didn't stop a Wall Street analyst from knocking it down another peg with a recent downgrade to "sell."

It's a terrible idea to sell stocks every time analysts who work for a bank tell you to, but their advice shouldn't be ignored. After all, it takes conviction to share an unpopular opinion that could lose your employer some business. Before you pull any triggers, here's what you need to know about the future of this gene-therapy stock.

What could go wrong

A Citigroup analyst is worried about CRISPR Therapeutics' lead candidate, for some good reasons. Near the top is the fact that CTX001 is not the only new drug candidate for the treatment of people born with hemoglobin problems like beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell disease.

In December, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) took a big step toward earning approval for a simpler sickle-cell disease treatment called voxelotor, which could challenge CTX001 for some patients. CRISPR's candidate involves removing a patient's stem cells, then editing their DNA offsite before shipping the cells back to be reinfused. Voxeletor is just a pill that boosts hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, making it less sticky.

Hemoglobin sticking together causes red blood cells to form a sickle shape that doesn't pass through blood vessels as easily. That leads to organ damage and a lot of pain for people born with sickle-cell disease. While Global Blood Therapeutics probably has a winner on its hands for treating the disease, severely affected patients will probably still gravitate toward cellular therapies.

Unfortunately for CRISPR, bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) expects to send its cellular therapy LentiGlobin to the Food and Drug Administration, and to launch the drug in the EU by the end of the year. CRISPR Therapeutics didn't start dosing patients with CTX001 until late last year, and it will be a while before we have any clue how well it stacks up against LentiGlobin.

To succeed commercially, CTX001 needs to outperform LentiGlobin, which is setting a high bar with a much different method. LentiGlobin delivers a gene that allows patients to produce functional hemoglobin on their own. CTX001 snips out a bit of DNA to dial down expression of the BCL11A gene, which plays a role in preventing adults from producing fetal hemoglobin shortly after birth.

Fetal hemoglobin is a little more resilient than the adult form, but we're still not sure how well dialing down BCL11A expression will work out in humans. To top it off, dysregulation of this gene has been associated with lymphoma. That means the market will lose its mind if any patients who receive CTX001 are later diagnosed with a related form of blood cancer.