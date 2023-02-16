Should You Sell Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Now?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Large Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy returned 10.96% net in the fourth quarter compared to a 7.24% return for the Russell 1000 Index. Holdings in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors helped the strategy to outperform in the quarter. The strategy returned better than the index during 2022 but still declined by double digits. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is a financial technology solutions provider. On February 15, 2023, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) stock closed at $67.45 per share. One-month return of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was -3.14%, and its shares lost 32.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has a market capitalization of $40.023 billion.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Strategy made the following comment about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"In addition to SVB Financial and V.F. Corporation, we eliminated our positions in financial services technology company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) and media and technology company Comcast Corporation. Several reasons factored into our decision to sell Fidelity National Information Services, including board and leadership changes, a strategic review, and a cooperation agreement with activist shareholder D.E. Shaw (and discussions with JANA Partners)."

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 60 hedge fund portfolios held Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) at the end of the third quarter, which was 67 in the previous quarter.

