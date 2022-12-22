Should You Sell Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 0.22% (net), and the index return was -0.12%. During the quarter, weakness in Financials, Health Care, and Industrial sectors was offset by strength in Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology sectors. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) engages in the business of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. On December 21, 2022, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock closed at $367.00 per share. One-month return of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was -2.31% and its shares lost 25.95% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has a market capitalization of $17.228 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“More beneficial was Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), which designs, develops, and markets high-performance power management semiconductors. Mid-quarter the company reported revenues and earnings that far outpaced expectations, as did its guidance for the next quarter. Monolithic increased its market share, introduced new products that were well received, and improved its margins. The only downside was that Monolithic’s size grew past the range for the strategy, so we sold our holdings as they gained 37% while we owned it during the quarter.”

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) at the end of the third quarter which was 36 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in another article and shared Artisan Partners’ views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

