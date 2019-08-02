How to sell a stake in your home via the Ethereum blockchain





A Silicon Valley startup has developed a new way for homeowners to cash in on sky-rocketing property values in prime real-estate markets—without selling the home or taking on any debt.

It’s called SmartRE, and the blockchain-based platform enables buyers and sellers to transact in fractional portions of home equity—all through the magic of Ethereum smart contracts.

The platform is quickly catching on in the hot real-estate market of Southern California, according to SmartRE CEO Lloyd Huang. And the company is now poised to expand its service, coming to New York’s Manhattan and Brooklyn markets by the end of the quarter, with Denver and Austin planned soon after.

The demand from the real-estate market in California for SmartRE has been “tremendous,” said Huang, especially on the buy side, given the novelty of the platform’s offering.

“If you’re a homeowner in the Bay area, a million-dollar home is pretty average,” Huang explained. “If your home is fully paid off, right now one of the main ways to get equity in cash out is to take a home-equity loan—which, by definition, is debt. Obviously, you’d be sensitive to the interest rate that’s out there. It can go up, it can go down.”

With SmartRE, said Huang, a homeowner can instead opt to sell up to 49 percent of his or her home equity—a minority stake in the property, if you will. So, if that million-dollar home in the Bay area were listed on the market using SmartRE, the homeowner could opt to sell, say, 10 percent, and receive $100,000 in cash without taking on any debt—a unique alternative to a home equity loan or a reverse mortgage.

On the other side of the transaction, buyers are, of course, betting that the real-estate market will improve and that the value of the home will increase over time, with designs on cashing in on this investment in the future. Buying 10 percent of that hypothetical Bay area home, in other words, would entitle them to 10 percent of the upside down the road.

How SmartRE works

The whole thing is made possible through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, said Huang. “Because we’re a small company, we could go with a big bank as a custodian bank to record these transactions, but unfortunately, the cost would have been pretty prohibitive,” he said.

But beyond just cost savings, using blockchain as a custodian enables SmartRE to easily settle disputes between parties that might arise, said Huang. “In the future, if there’s an argument between any two parties, we can just point to the blockchain—which SmartRE does not control—and say ‘Party A sold to Party B, there’s the transaction.’ You can’t really argue against that.”

Despite the use of new technology, from a customer’s perspective, listing a home on SmartRE is not much different than putting it up for sale the old-fashioned way.

Huang said the first step for a homeowner is to get the property appraised and agree on a price point at which the home will be advertised on the SmartRE platform. The company charges a 6.5 percent fee for the ad on SmartRE, which displays both the market price and the owner’s asking price. (By comparison, interest rates for home equity loans and reverse mortgages will vary between 4 and 6.5 percent annually, which can be more expensive long term.)