Should You Sell Target Corporation (TGT) Now?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at -16.1%. Inflation concerns and interest rate hikes impacted the fund’s performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a US-based merchandise retailer. On October 3, 2022, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock closed at $151.79 per share. One-month return of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was -7.21% and its shares lost 33.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a market capitalization of $68.298 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) faced its worst day in decades after trimming its profit forecast for the year due to higher costs. While many of the cost pressures are likely to persist in the near term, the company also struggled with a shift in consumer spending, which resulted in inventory write-downs."

Girl shopping, Girl in supermbarket, girl with shopping cart
Girl shopping, Girl in supermbarket, girl with shopping cart

Copyright: nicoletaionescu / 123RF Stock Photo

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) at the end of the second quarter which was 50 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in another article and shared the best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s How UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Performed in the Second Quarter

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at […]

  • The internet is making you a worse investor

    Every month is a good month to beef up your financial literacy. One of its primary goals, according to the U.S. Senate resolution designating the month, is “increasing the…personal financial literacy of all people in the United States.” Levels of financial literacy have been dismally low for years, of course, so this need is hardly new.

  • Why PayPal, Upstart, and SoFi Stocks Are All Falling Today

    Wall Street headed toward the end of a bumpy week with another broad sell-off Friday morning after a government report showed continued strength in the job market, suggesting the Federal Reserve's campaign of aggressive interest rate hikes will continue. On Friday morning, PayPal Holding (NASDAQ: PYPL) slipped by as much as 3.7%, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slumped as much as 5.3%, and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by as much as 8.4%. The monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs jumped by 263,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis in September, slightly below the 275,000 predicted by economists.

  • Demand and Supply Concerns Dragged Prologis (PLD) Shares in the Second Quarter

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Since 2015, for the first time, the market witnessed two consecutive quarterly losses. During the second quarter, the S&P 500 Index continued its decline, trading at […]

  • Costco Credit Card Secrets Members (and Investors) Should Know

    The warehouse club has always been a little different when it comes to its policies on credit cards.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms

    U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors await the Labor department's jobs report due out Friday morning.

  • Ark Invest Stocks To Watch: 5 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Dives

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs continue to break down in 2022 after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to watch include Tesla.

  • California inflation relief checks start going out today: What you need to know

    Millions of California taxpayers will be receiving a one-time Middle Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050 starting Oct. 7. How much you receive will be based on your income, residency, filing status, and household size. James Torrez reports

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Cybersecurity could be a major source of growth for investors as more companies migrate to the cloud.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • A single massive options trade fueled a 2% positive reversal in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, says Wells Fargo

    The $31 million options trade included the buying of 20,000 S&P 500 calls expiring in October with a strike price of 4,500.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

    When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors also want to consider the stocks that are recently outperforming other similar stocks, because these are the stocks that institutions are buying and will usually continue to pe

  • The used car bubble has burst. Here's what that means for auto retailer stocks.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses what the state of the used car industry means for auto retailer stocks.

  • Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

    With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 438 propert

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

    The Tesla CEO has put his $44 billion offer for Twitter back on the table. And as rich as he is, investors are worried.

  • World's Oldest Bank Is Running Out of Time to Secure Funds for Key Capital Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince arranger banks to go in on a vital capital increase and to secure funds in advance from a range of investors.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremli

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.