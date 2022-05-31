Sellers of Solana NFTs outpace buyers in May

Dylan Butts
·1 min read

With over 1 million vendors, unique non-fungible token (NFT) sellers on the Solana blockchain hit an all-time high in May, outpacing unique buyers, according to data tracker CryptoSlam.

See related article: Solana NFT sales drop by 21% after OpenSea integration

Fast facts

  • From April to May, the number of unique sellers grew by almost 170%. There are now more than six sellers for every buyer on the platform.

  • May marks the fifth consecutive month where CryptoSlam’s data tracked an increase in unique sellers.

  • Total sales volume on Solana decreased 15% month-over-month, with prices on average hitting an all-time low.

  • After a volatile week, the Solana token (SOL) was changing hands at around US$48 at the time of publishing.

See related article: Brave integrates Solana as part of browser’s Web3 push

