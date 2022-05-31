Sellers of Solana NFTs outpace buyers in May

With over 1 million vendors, unique non-fungible token (NFT) sellers on the Solana blockchain hit an all-time high in May, outpacing unique buyers, according to data tracker CryptoSlam.

Fast facts

From April to May, the number of unique sellers grew by almost 170%. There are now more than six sellers for every buyer on the platform.

May marks the fifth consecutive month where CryptoSlam’s data tracked an increase in unique sellers.

Ethereum continues to be the dominant blockchain for NFTs, accounting for US$720 billion worth of sales this month, while Solana tallied the second-highest volume at US$249 million.

Total sales volume on Solana decreased 15% month-over-month, with prices on average hitting an all-time low.

After a volatile week, the Solana token (SOL) was changing hands at around US$48 at the time of publishing.

