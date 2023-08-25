Sellersburg child to be featured on Times Square

Aug. 24—SELLERSBURG — The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) has chosen a Sellersburg child to be featured on its Times Square video as well as its fundraiser walk Sept. 9.

Jaxon Nutini, a 6-year-old child with Down Syndrome, will go to New York City to take part in the NDSS Buddy Walk as well as to be featured on the video that will play in Times Square.

The NDSS created the Buddy Walk in 1995 to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. It has walks all over the country throughout the year. To find walks, go to https://ndss.org/all-buddy-walks

Down Syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material alters the course of development and causes the characteristics associated with Down Syndrome.

A few of the common physical traits of Down Syndrome are low muscle tone, small stature, an upward slant to the eyes, and a single deep crease across the center of the palm.

In February 2017, Leah Nutini was told that her son Jaxon was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and that he was going to grow up with heart issues as well. She was 23 weeks pregnant when she and her husband, Bill, found out. This news came as a shock.

"We spent a lot of the time during my pregnancy grieving," Leah said. "We knew he was going to have medical challenges and you have this perception that he's going to have all of these intellectual and developmental delays. It changes the dynamic of your family."

After the diagnosis, the Nutini family spent a lot of time with family in prayer for Jaxon.

The first few years it was hard for the family to adjust to the new family dynamic, but once they did Jaxon became the joy in their house.

"He became our joy, our light, our sunshine," Leah said. "Even though he's struggled and had so many challenges and been in a lot of pain, he always is positive."

Jaxon has also taught the parents patience, endurance and empathy while raising him.

Before he was born, some of Leah's friends made a Facebook page as a surprise for the Nutinis. At first the page was designed for her friends to hide a nursery they were planning on making for Jaxon. After they revealed the surprise to Leah they turned the page into an account that was all about Jaxon and his condition.

The name of the page is Jaxon's Village! and it has around 1,600 followers on Facebook. The page has updates on Jaxon, videos, pictures and more.

"We have shared his journey since he was born," Leah said. "A lot of vulnerable posts... I was just really real about my emotions and the grief of it, but also sharing his triumphs too."

One way Leah describes the page is "The highs and the lows and the mountains and the valleys."

Through all the struggles and medical scares they had while raising Jaxon, their faith and the community they had from it helped them get through those times.

"We have a tremendous support system, friends and family that take care of our other children that have really stepped into the gap of being there with us," Leah said. "That's how Jaxon's village came about, because it takes a village to raise a child, it really has taken that for Jaxon."

For parents that are going through a similar situation to the Nutinis, Leah says to seek out a community and to have a support system. Down Syndrome of Louisville has been a great resource for them.

"We used them to help navigate some of the emotions of having a child with Down Syndrome," Leah said. "We also used our church. We used a lot of our faith to empower us and to give us hope and a future."