Sellersburg council approves moratorium on multifamily housing

Jan. 9—SELLERSBURG — The Sellersburg Town Council on Monday approved a moratorium to be placed on multifamily housing after the town planning commission voted for it in December.

A moratorium is a temporary delay of an activity. The moratorium will be in effect for one year with the possibility of extending if needed.

In this case, it will prevent any type of construction or conversion for multifamily and single-family buildings in the town center, downtown, downtown neighborhood and Gateway overlay.

All of those areas are mixed-use districts, but over the last four years there have been several multifamily projects that have come into those areas.

"The intention of those areas are exactly what it says, mixed use, a mix of uses," said Charlie Smith, Sellersburg town manager. "At this point there has not been a mix of uses and we continue to get calls about more multifamily projects."

This moratorium will be connected to the town making updates to the comprehensive plan.

Town officials want to focus on bringing a variety of businesses to town other than multifamily units.

"I think it's incumbent on us as stewards of the community to ensure that we're doing the responsible thing when it comes to development," said Scott McVoy, Sellersburg council member.

Chris Garten, an Indiana state senator, visited the town hall to swear in the council for its next term.

"Don't ever discount or dismiss the capacity that you have serving in this room right here," Garten said to the council. "You have the ability to make a difference in people's lives, good or bad. Don't ever discount them, don't ever take a meeting for granted. Don't ever take a phone call from a constituent for granted. This stuff matters."

The council voted for Brad Amos to continue as the council president. It also voted for Terry Langford as the vice president and McVoy as the second vice president.