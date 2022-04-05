Sellersburg man accused of killing wife expected in court Tuesday

Apr. 4—SELLERSBURG — A Sellersburg woman was shot and killed Friday night with her child and another minor in the home.

Police have identified Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Bennett Lewis as the victim of the shooting that happened Friday. Her father, Tony Bennett, is Indiana's former State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Her husband, Mac Anthony Lewis, has been preliminarily charged in the case and appeared in court on Monday morning for his advisement of rights. He is being held without bond at the Clark County jail.

"Today I will be receiving more information from the Clark County Sheriff's Office on that case," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull on Monday. "I will review that information and file the formal charges against Mr. Lewis either late today or early in the morning tomorrow."

Mac Lewis is expected back in court on Tuesday to formally receive the charges.

Attorney Larry Wilder released a statement from the Bennett family.

"The Bennett family has asked that they be given a moment alone to grieve the loss of Lizzie to this senseless act of violence. They ask that everyone take a moment to recall her as an amazing mother, a devoted sister and a beloved daughter. Lizzie gave her short life to caring and helping others. Her choice of becoming a nurse was just an extension of her desire to make the world a better place for everyone. She will be missed by her two children and all that knew her."

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Mac Lewis is accused of killing his wife and firing several gunshots throughout a home in the 1100 block of Forrest Hill Circle in Sellersburg.

Bennett Lewis' 11-year-old child and that child's 10-year-old friend were also in the home.

Her child called 911 and told officers that Mac Lewis was "actively firing his gun throughout the house" and ultimately shot and killed her mother.

Bennett Lewis was found dead at the home on Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

Story continues

Mac Lewis allegedly fled the home, but was located by Sellersburg Police officers on Ind. 60. He was taken into custody without incident.

This case was one of two murder cases involving domestic violence heard at the Clark County Courthouse on Monday morning.

In a separate case, Jeffersonville man Jessey Andrews was charged with killing his ex-wife Jasmine Andrews in February.