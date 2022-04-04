Sellersburg man accused of shooting, killing wife in their home

Apr. 3—SELLERSBURG — A man is in custody and accused of shooting and killing his wife in their Sellersburg home Friday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Mac Anthony Lewis has been preliminarily charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm. He's accused of shooting and killing his wife, Elizabeth Bennett Lewis, and also firing several gunshots throughout the residence while Bennett Lewis' 11-year-old child and her 10-year-old friend were also in the home.

The residence is located in the 1100 block of Forrest Hill Circle in Sellersburg.

A CCSO news release issued Sunday afternoon states that Bennett Lewis' child called 911 and reported that Mac Lewis was "actively firing his gun throughout the house" and ultimately shot and killed her mother.

Bennett Lewis was found with multiple gunshot wounds and dead at the residence when CCSO deputies arrived at the scene at about 7:45 p.m. Friday night, according to the news release.

It was reported that Mac Lewis had fled the home, and while CCSO deputies were at the residence the Sellersburg Police Department reported officers had located him in a vehicle on Ind. 60.

Following a traffic stop, Mac Lewis was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Mac Lewis is scheduled to appear in Clark Circuit 1 Court on Monday. No other information about the incident was released Sunday.