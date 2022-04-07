Sellersburg man charged with murder, attempted murder

Apr. 6—SELLERSBURG — More details about Friday's Sellersburg homicide came to light in Clark Circuit Court 1 on Wednesday morning.

Suspect Mac Anthony Lewis attended the hearing via Zoom because he's currently hospitalized. He's facing five charges total and a jury trial has been set for Sept. 6.

According to the charges in the case, Lewis isn't just accused of shooting and killing his wife Lizzie Bennett Lewis. He's facing an attempted murder charge for aiming his firearm and shooting at a juvenile in the home, with the intent to kill.

According to other charges in the case, Lewis allegedly fired shots into the Sellersburg home with a second juvenile present. He's also accused of firing shots into a nearby home.

Lewis is charged with murder, attempted murder and three criminal recklessness with a weapon charges. He faces 45 to 65 years in prison for the murder charge and 20 to 50 years behind bars for the attempted murder charge.

He also faces time for the criminal recklessness charges. Lewis is being held with no bond.

"Based on the evidence I reviewed it was clear to me he needs to be held on no bond...in order to protect the community," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

He said it's his intent for Lewis to remain in jail until trial.

"I think quick and efficient justice is very important to the family members in a situation like this," Mull said.

The two juveniles involved with this case are part of why Mull is choosing to prosecute the case as aggressively as possible.

Lewis spoke via Zoom in court and requested a public defender. He said he was not working at the time of the incident and was receiving disability. Mull said he'd not heard of any previous instances of domestic violence with Lewis.

Bennett Lewis was the daughter of former Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, police were called to a home at 11566 Forest Hill Circle in Sellersburg on Friday night just before 7:45 p.m. An 11-year-old had called 911 and told dispatchers her stepfather, later identified as Lewis, killed her mother.

Her mother was later identified as Bennett Lewis.

According to the court documents, Lewis gave a law enforcement official a detailed confession of the crime.