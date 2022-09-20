Sellersburg man facing sex crimes charges in dating app solicitation case

Sep. 19—CLARK COUNTY — A Sellersburg man is facing sex crimes charges after he communicated with an organization that posed as teenagers on a dating app.

Malcum Robinson is facing a felony child solicitation charge in the case.

The probable cause affidavit said that on Sept. 12 an organization known as Exposing Predators of Indiana's Children contacted Sellersburg Police about Robinson.

The group told officers Robinson had been communicating with them on the Grindr app and texting phones owned by the organization. The group made a profile of a young male on the app and Robinson made the first contact.

After messaging on the app the communication switched over to texting. Robinson was told several times by the organization posing as the young male that the young man was 15. Over the course of the day the text messages turned sexual.

Police said Robinson sent inappropriate pictures and discussed sexual contact. Robinson was also messaging what he thought was another young man who told him they were 15.

The group then made plans to go to Robinson's home in Sellersburg for sex.

Instead, two people from Exposing Predator's of Indiana's Children showed up at the home. They told Robinson they'd been the people he was texting all day.

Police said they spoke with the individuals from the organization and with Robinson. Robinson admitted to police that he had been texting the pair and it escalated. Authorities wrote that the man acknowledged he knew the recipient of the explicit photo said he was 15.

Robinson was booked into the Clark County Jail on Sept. 13. Court records show he's being held on a $7,500 cash-only bond.