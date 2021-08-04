Sellersburg police investigating after 38 marijuana plants found during fire

Aug. 3—SELLERSBURG — One person is in custody after crews responding to a fire in Sellersburg located dozens of marijuana plants.

The Tri-Township Fire Protection District was responding to a garage fire in the 300 block of South New Albany Street just after 4 p.m. when firefighters noticed what appeared to be marijuana plants. They alerted Sellersburg police who were on scene assisting with traffic near the fire.

"One of the firemen tells us 'you might want to look back here because I'm not sure if that's what I think it is," said Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan. "We look back there and we saw what was 38 marijuana plants growing."

Whelan said the investigation is very active, and that his detective division was preparing a warrant just before 5 p.m. to be given to a judge "so we search the inside of the house to see what else we can get today," he said.

The chief has not yet named the suspect who is in custody. There were no injuries in the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.