Sellersburg Police warn residents about stolen license plate reports

Feb. 8—SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg Police are asking residents to keep an eye out because officers have taken three reports about stolen vehicle license plates in the past week.

The reports are out of two different neighborhoods — the Hillendale subdivision and Bridge Court.

"This is obviously new to us for having three in a week. I don't know what the plan would be for these license tags, there's not a big market for these tags," said Police Chief Russ Whelan ."...Are (people) putting it on their vehicle, and they cross into Kentucky, and the RiverLink bill goes to someone else? Or, if you're going to commit a crime, do you put someone else's license plates on?"

Earlier this week police released a still from a video a resident sent them that shows a person who got out of a vehicle and appeared to look at a license plate on a car parked in a driveway.

Whelan said no one has been arrested and there are no suspects, but police want people to be aware of what's happening.

"I've had people that steal the (plate) sticker because you can see it," he said. "Still, the whole plate is new. If we had only one (report) I would've been of the opinion it fell off, but with three in a week, I'm not convinced."

Police said anyone who's noticed anything suspicious should contact dispatch at 812-246-6996.