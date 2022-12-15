Sellersville husband charged in murder of wife missing since October

The husband of a Sellersville woman who went missing in October has been charged with strangling her to death, dismembering her and burying parts of her body near Philadelphia International Airport.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced Thursday his office has filed homicide and related charges against Stephen Capaldi, 57, in the murder of Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi.

At a news conference, Weintraub confirmed Stephen Capaldi was having an affair, but declined to cite the relationship as the sole motive for the murder. The case, Weintraub, went before the Bucks County Grand Jury to investigate the case and Capaldi testified and took a lie detector test, failing it.

The panel found his testimony to be not credible, the DA said. Following his appearance before the grand jury, Capaldi began cooperating with investigators under a negotiated agreement that would allow him to plead guilty to third-degree murder, instead of first-degree murder.

Weintraub said he made the deal with the consent of Beth Capaldi's family in order to find the missing woman and bring her back to her family, providing some closure to the two-months long disappearance.

A sign asking for help locating Beth Capaldi was seen at the intersection of Church and High streets in Sellersville Friday, Dec. 9. Capaldi was last seen at that intersection during the early morning hours of Oct. 10.

Thursday was the first time authorities had spoken publicly about the investigation into the disappearance of Capaldi, 55, since a late October press conference, where they asked the public for help in finding her.

"There is a humane part of this case that is very important," said Weintraub of finding and recovering the woman's remains.

Beth Capaldi was last seen in the home she and her husband shared, near the intersection of High and Church streets on Oct. 10. Her daughter, Emma, reported her missing two days later after her mother failed to contact her.

On Thursday, Weintraub said Capaldi was killed in the couple's bedroom. Her husband allegedly dismembered her in the basement of the Sellersville home they shared, he said.

Stephen Capaldi disposed of some of the remains in an apartment dumpster in Lansdale and the rest he buried on Hog Island, outside of Philadelphia, near the airport, Weintraub said. He said investigators are confident that Capaldi acted alone.

At the initial press conference in late October, authorities released few details about the investigation beyond that Beth Capaldi’s wallet was missing but her other belongings including her keys, car and cellphone were left behind at home. Neither Weintraub or police provided any updates following that press conference.

On Friday, though, police vehicles were seen outside the couple’s home. It was later reported that Stephen was taken into police custody and he led investigators to a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport, where human remains believed to be Beth Capaldi were found. Weintraub, however, said he was unable “legally” to comment on the reports at the time.

After she was reported missing, community members organized at least three large-scale searches for her, including at Nockamixon State Park and wooded areas and a park near Capaldi’s home.

Quakertown resident Jen Krauss, who helped organize the searches for Beth Capaldi, a woman she did not know, has started a Go-Fund-Me campaign to benefit Beth’s daughter, Emma Capaldi “for whatever she may need.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised $22,826 toward the $50,000 goal.

In a social media post Sunday, Emma Capaldi confirmed her mother’s death and described her as a person who touched many lives and loved chocolate chip cookies.

"My beautiful mother is gone from this world. She made me who I am. She touched so many people," Emma Capaldi wrote.

Weintraub said Thursday that the family asked for privacy as they mourn the death.

