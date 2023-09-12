Sellersville woman texted her boyfriend child porn, police claim

A 30-year-old Sellersville woman is facing nearly two dozen felony charges for allegedly filming herself sexually molesting a prepubescent child, then sending the videos and other child porn to a boyfriend.

Perkasie police opened an investigation into Stephanie Chubb in August after a man who said he had been involved in a sexual relationship with her for several months reported she had sent him child pornography.

The man told police Chubb sent him two videos in text messages of her allegedly sexually molesting a child as well as videos of other adults engaging in sexual contact with children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police allege 7 siblings were neglected Police say 7 siblings in Sellersville were terribly neglected. Why no one seemed to notice

The man said Chubb sent him eight videos and at least two of the children are under 13 years-old, police said.

Perkasie police arrested Chubb on Sept. 7 and charged her with 20 felony counts related to child pornography and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children. She was sent to Bucks County Correctional Center on $500,000 bail.

She had no legal representative listed, according to the docket on Monday.

Bristol man waives preliminary hearing Bristol dad accused of beating infant son to death will stand trial

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What we know about Sellersville woman who faces 20 child porn charges.