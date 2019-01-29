Who Has Been Selling Aarti Industries Limited (NSE:AARTIIND) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Aarti Industries Limited (NSE:AARTIIND), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aarti Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Founder & Chairman Emeritus Chandrakant Gogri sold ₹173m worth of shares at a price of ₹1,419 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (₹1,550). While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 3.6% of Chandrakant Gogri’s stake.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 279.02k shares worth ₹417m. In total, Aarti Industries insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about ₹1,493. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Aarti Industries Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Aarti Industries shares. In total, insiders dumped ₹306m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Aarti Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aarti Industries insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about ₹64b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.