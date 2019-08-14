Who Has Been Selling Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Aduro BioTech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Stephen Isaacs, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$157k worth of shares at a price of US$6.50 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.32). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$407k for 70228 shares sold. Aduro BioTech insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Aduro BioTech

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aduro BioTech insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Aduro BioTech Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Aduro BioTech insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Aduro BioTech insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Aduro BioTech, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.