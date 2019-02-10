Who Has Been Selling Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Avanti Feeds Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:AVANTI Insider Trading February 10th 19 More

Are Avanti Feeds Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth ₹19k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Does Avanti Feeds Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Avanti Feeds insiders own about ₹7.3b worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avanti Feeds Insiders?

We note a that there has been a tad more insider buying than selling, recently. But overall the difference isn’t worth writing home about. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we’d need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Avanti Feeds insider transactions. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

