Who Has Been Selling Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Bridge Bancorp

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Bridge Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Albert McCoy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$207k worth of shares at a price of US$34.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.20k shares worth US$436k. On the other hand they divested 40.48k shares, for US$1.4m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Bridge Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$35.29. We are not joyful about insider selling. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$28.10). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BDGE Insider Trading January 20th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Bridge Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.1% of Bridge Bancorp shares, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bridge Bancorp Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Bridge Bancorp shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Bridge Bancorp in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Bridge Bancorp.