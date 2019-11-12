Who Has Been Selling Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cargojet

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Ajay Virmani, sold CA$68m worth of shares at a price of CA$101 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of CA$99.76. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cargojet shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:CJT Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

I will like Cargojet better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at Cargojet Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Cargojet. In total, insiders sold CA$70m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Cargojet

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cargojet insiders own about CA$109m worth of shares. That equates to 8.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cargojet Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Cargojet shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.

