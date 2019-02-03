Who Has Been Selling CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Shares?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for CenturyLink

CenturyLink Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Glen Post made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$24.00 each. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.32. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CenturyLink shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$22.38, on average. We are not joyful about insider selling. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$15.32). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CTL Insider Trading February 3rd 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

CenturyLink Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We’ve seen more insider selling than insider buying at CenturyLink recently. In total, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Scott Trezise sold US$1.0m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Steven Clontz bought US$141k worth. We don’t view these transactions as a positive sign.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CenturyLink insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$119m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CenturyLink Insiders?

The stark truth for CenturyLink is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn’t give us much comfort. But since CenturyLink is profitable and growing, we’re not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in CenturyLink, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.