Who Has Been Selling China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (HKG:269) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (HKG:269).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for China Resources and Transportation Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Resources and Transportation Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Vice Chairman Tsun Pong Fung for HK$2.3m worth of shares, at about HK$0.051 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of HK$0.05. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Tsun Pong Fung.

Tsun Pong Fung ditched 68.76m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.051. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:269 Insider Trading February 6th 19 More

I will like China Resources and Transportation Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of China Resources and Transportation Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. China Resources and Transportation Group insiders own 71% of the company, currently worth about HK$266m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Resources and Transportation Group Tell Us?

An insider sold China Resources and Transportation Group shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn’t show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .