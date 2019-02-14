Who Has Been Selling Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Credit Intelligence Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Ka-Sek Wong sold AU$1.4m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.022 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (AU$0.017). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Ka-Sek Wong was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Credit Intelligence Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider buying at Credit Intelligence. Non-Executive Chairman Anthony Ho shelled out AU$7.5k for shares in that time. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Credit Intelligence

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Credit Intelligence insiders own 76% of the company, currently worth about AU$11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Credit Intelligence Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider buying than selling in the last three months. But the difference isn’t much. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Credit Intelligence insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.