Who Has Been Selling Dalmia Bharat Limited (NSE:DALBHARAT) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dalmia Bharat Limited (NSE:DALBHARAT).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Dalmia Bharat Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Bharat Mehta, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹11m worth of shares at a price of ₹1,170 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of ₹938. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 19800 shares worth ₹22m. Dalmia Bharat insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Dalmia Bharat Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Dalmia Bharat. Specifically, insiders ditched ₹22m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Dalmia Bharat

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Dalmia Bharat shares, worth about ₹402m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dalmia Bharat Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Dalmia Bharat stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Dalmia Bharat is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dalmia Bharat, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

