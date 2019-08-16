Who Has Been Selling eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for eHealth

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At eHealth

The CEO & Director, Scott Flanders, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$62.44 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$105). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4% of Scott Flanders's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in eHealth than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EHTH Recent Insider Trading, August 16th 2019 More

I will like eHealth better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

eHealth Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at eHealth. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does eHealth Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. eHealth insiders own 6.1% of the company, currently worth about US$144m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About eHealth Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought eHealth stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for eHealth.