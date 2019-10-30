Who Has Been Selling Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Goldeneye Resources Corp. (CVE:GOE).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Goldeneye Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Jatinder Bal, for CA$100k worth of shares, at about CA$0.10 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (CA$0.05). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Notably Jatinder Bal was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$6.4k worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Goldeneye Resources shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSXV:GOE Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

Insiders at Goldeneye Resources Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Goldeneye Resources, over the last three months. President Geoffrey Balderson divested only CA$28k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Goldeneye Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of Goldeneye Resources shares, worth about CA$189k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Goldeneye Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Goldeneye Resources. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.