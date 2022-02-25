Selling heroin over dark web nets Salisbury man federal prison time

A federal judge sentenced a Salisbury man Thursday in a case that involved selling heroin over the dark web.

Jason Lawrence Green, 40, received a sentence of five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Federal prosecutors said Green operated under the name "CaliClaire" on the dark web marketplace Dream Market, which dealt in the selling of controlled substances and other illegal goods.

He used the U.S. Postal Service to send heroin to buyers across the country. An undercover investigator purchased 1 gram of heroin from CaliClaire's Dream Market vendor site for $200 in bitcoin, according to prosecutors.

Law enforcement then surveilled Green as he drove to post offices in Ocean City and Salisbury and dropped off packages.

Investigators recovered a package with the address the undercover investigator gave to CaliClaire. Prosecutors said the package contained 1 gram of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin.

The Dark Web is where most of the Internet's illicit activity resides.

Investigators searched two more packages recovered from a Salisbury mailbox after obtaining warrants and found they contained 3.5 grams and 4.5 grams of substances that appeared to be heroin.

CaliClaire was inactive on Dream Market between Sept. 7, 2018, and Dec. 4, 2018, when Green was in custody in Ocean City on unrelated charges.

Six days after he was released on electronic monitoring, CaliClaire posted an update to Dream Market stating they had taken a break. Prosecutors said a later update showed heroin would be for sale again starting Dec. 25, 2018.

Dream Market was shut down sometime between January and April 2019. That's when Green shifted to selling heroin through encrypted email services under the names "CaliClaire" and "clairebear2," according to prosecutors.

Law enforcement seized two packages — later found to contain heroin — in June and September 2019 addressed to Fairfax County, Virginia and Washington County, Oregon. Investigators contacted the intended recipients and learned they had been CaliClaire customers on Dream Market.

Story continues

Background: Salisbury man pleads guilty after selling heroin on the dark web

More: Why Eastern Shore gas prices are on the rise

The Virginia recipient told investigators CaliClaire had started selling heroin directly to customers under the same username through an encrypted email service, prosecutors said. Investigators learned from the Oregon customer that CaliClaire was also using the username clairebear2 to do the same through another encrypted email service.

Investigators made two undercover purchases in September and October 2019 from clairebear2, each time purchasing 2 grams of heroin in exchange for $300 in bitcoin. They surveilled Green after each sale.

Prosecutors said he was seen delivering packages to a drive-up mailbox in Delaware after the first purchase. That's where the package addressed to the undercover officer was found. It contained 3 grams of a substance that field tested positive for heroin.

Green was then seen after the second purchase accessing a storage unit he was renting. Later that day, he dropped multiple packages in a Berlin mailbox.

A package addressed to an undercover officer reached investigators a few days later. It contained about 2.5 grams of a substance that field tested positive for heroin, according to prosecutors.

Law enforcement executed search warrants Oct. 16, 2019, on Green's home and storage unit. Prosecutors said they seized the following:

77 grams of heroin

41 grams of cocaine

5 grams of MDA, which is commonly known as ecstacy

33 grams of amphetamine

More than 1.4 kilograms of marijuana, with all but 48 grams packaged in heat-sealed bags

334 grams of cutting agent

Multiple digital scales

A money counter

Packaging materials

Six firearms, including a pistol that had been reported stolen from an officer with the Federal Air Marshal Service

A level IIIA body armor vest

Ammunition

$13,796 in cash

Mailing materials

A laptop

Several cellphones

More: In Maryland, how COVID-19 pandemic paved way for rise in fraud cases

More: What the Delmarva chicken industry is doing to stop the spread of bird flu

Data documenting Green's use of an encrypted email service and a mobile cryptocurrency storage app was found during a forensic analysis of Green's iPhone.

The cryptocurrency app held about 15.97 bitcoin, which at the time was worth roughly $130,000, according to prosecutors. The laptop also underwent a forensic analysis that revealed online searches related to customer addresses, as well as 56 names and addresses for recipients of packages seized during the investigation.

Prosecutors said email addresses and one of the passwords for the encrypted email services were on the laptop along with tracking numbers for the packages intended for undercover investigators and 44 PDF files for shipping labels of packages seized during the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury man gets federal prison time for selling heroin on dark web