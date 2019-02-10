Who Has Been Selling Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (HKG:268) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (HKG:268).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kingdee International Software Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chief Financial Officer Bo Lin for HK$1.7m worth of shares, at about HK$8.68 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of HK$8.10. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. Bo Lin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Kingdee International Software Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kingdee International Software Group insiders own 24% of the company, currently worth about HK$6.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Kingdee International Software Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Kingdee International Software Group, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kingdee International Software Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

