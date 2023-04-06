Selling land to Toms River could help school district close budget gap

TOMS RIVER -- The township plans to buy about 18 acres of land near Silver Bay Elementary School from Toms River Regional schools, providing much-needed funding to the school system as it struggles to bridge a budget gap.

The land-sale proposal came together quickly over the past 24 hours, according to Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr. and schools Superintendent Mike Citta, who came to Wednesday night's township council meeting to ask for Toms River's help.

"In an effort to leave no stone unturned in our attempt to keep our beloved district moving forward, we find ourselves once again looking to our stakeholders and partners to preserve the tradition, history and opportunities for our greatest treasure, our children," Citta said, reading from a letter he sent yesterday to the mayor and council. "Before liquidating assets through public sale, I am asking all of you to consider first...purchasing unused land as open space from our district to help bridge the financial gap."

Toms River Schools Superintendent Mike Citta spoke at last night's Toms River Township Council meeting.

The district needs $3.8 million in order to stabilize its budget and allow Toms River Regional to meet its state requirement to provide a "thorough and efficient" education for its more than 14,700 students, Citta has said.

Hill said the next step is to schedule an appraisal of the property, which is zoned for residential use; about 49 homes could be built on the land if it was available for development, he said.

The council's Land-Use Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the purchase of school district land. Citta said the district did not recommend any particular parcel for purchase, instead telling the township what was available near various schools.

Toms River Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr. said purchasing property from the school district can help prevent additional development near Silver Bay Elementary School.

Buying the property near Silver Bay Elementary would not only help Toms River Regional, but would prevent more development in an area that is already densely populated, the mayor said.

"Hopefully we'll bring this across the finish line," said Councilman Josh Kopp, who heads the land-use committee.

After receiving the appraisal, the council will have to introduce and then adopt an ordinance finalizing the land sale. There is enough money in the township's open space fund to pay for the land, Council President Matt Lotano said.

Time is of the essence, as the school district must adopt its 2023-2024 budget by May 8, Citta said.

At a budget meeting last week, Citta said Toms River Regional plans to cut 28 positions, including 20 teaching jobs, as the district grapples with a cut in state education.

Silver Bay Elementary School

Toms River Regional was initially slated to lose $14.4 million in aid, the largest number in the state. A bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy restored $9.5 million in aid to the district, part of $103 million in state education funds for various school districts that passed both houses of the state legislature late last week.

That left Toms River Regional with a $3.8 million gap, even after the budget cuts are included.

After years of funding cuts under the state's education aid formula, known as S2, Toms River Regional has lost 186 positions, including more than 140 teaching jobs. Another 90 jobs in the district are being funded with federal COVID funds, which will expire in a year, officials have warned.

"Toms River is nothing, nothing without our schools," Council Vice President Kevin M. Geoghegan said. "Hopefully we’ll be able to move ahead with this purchase."

