Who Has Been Selling LendLease Group (ASX:LLC) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell LendLease Group (ASX:LLC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

LendLease Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group CEO, Stephen McCann, sold AU$6.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$20.42 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$15.06. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Stephen McCann was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Stephen McCann was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$2.3m worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 173k shares for AU$2.3m. On the other hand they divested 300k shares, for AU$6.0m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:LLC Recent Insider Trading, July 25th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LendLease Group insiders own about AU$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LendLease Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by LendLease Group insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body.