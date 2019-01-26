Who Has Been Selling Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Macquarie Telecom Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Co-Founder David Tudehope for AU$17m worth of shares, at about AU$20.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (AU$20.90). Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 6.6% of David Tudehope’s stake. David Tudehope was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:MAQ Insider Trading January 26th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Macquarie Telecom Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Macquarie Telecom Group insiders own about AU$275m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Macquarie Telecom Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn’t bought Macquarie Telecom Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. But it is good to see that Macquarie Telecom Group is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

