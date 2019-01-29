Who Has Been Selling NCC Limited (NSE:NCC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in NCC Limited (NSE:NCC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for NCC

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

NCC Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Alluri Raju sold ₹10.0m worth of shares at a price of ₹78.11 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (₹79.40). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. Please note, however, that this single sale was just 3.8% of Alluri Raju’s stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Alluri Raju.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:NCC Insider Trading January 29th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of NCC

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NCC insiders own 22% of the company, currently worth about ₹11b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The NCC Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn’t bought NCC stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. On the plus side, NCC makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we’re a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for NCC.

But note: NCC may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



