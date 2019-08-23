Who Has Been Selling Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orthofix Medical

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Luke Faulstick, sold US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$61.72 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$53.58. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Luke Faulstick.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:OFIX Recent Insider Trading, August 23rd 2019 More

Does Orthofix Medical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.5% of Orthofix Medical shares, worth about US$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orthofix Medical Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Orthofix Medical insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Orthofix Medical, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

