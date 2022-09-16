'The selling pressure is feeding on itself:' ARK, meme stocks tumble as Fed hike looms

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference
David Randall
·2 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sizzling inflation that helped send 2-year U.S. Treasury yields to fresh 14-year highs continued to burn some of the winners of the so-called pandemic bubble Friday.

The ARK Innovation Fund, run by star stock picker Cathie Wood, dropped 4.3%, helped along by steep declines in top holdings including Intellia Therapeutics Inc and Block Inc, the company formerly known as Square.

The fund is now trading nearly 20% below the high it reached in late August, when investor hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause in raising interest rates helped the fund surge 40% from a two-year low reached in May. The fund is down nearly 55% for the year to date.

Higher yields punish more speculative, unprofitable companies that Wood tends to invest in by lowering the expected future value of returns while increasing the cost of capital.

Other speculative assets, including Bitcoin and meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, fell Friday as well, with the movie theater operator losing around 5% and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc tumbling 5.2%.

"Market cycles have their own dynamics and we're currently in a downdraft where the selling pressure is feeding on itself," said Charles Lemonides, head of hedge fund Value Works LLC. "The valuation that some of these stocks reached during the pandemic was so outstretched that there has to be more pain ahead of them."

Higher-than-expected inflation data released on Tuesday has pushed investors to price in more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. Markets are now forecasting a 16% chance that the central bank will raise benchmark rates by 100 basis points at its meeting ending Sept. 21, up from a 0% chance one week ago..

Despite Friday's declines, speculative assets are becoming more attractive given the likelihood that the Fed will overtighten financial conditions and be forced to cut rates early next year as the global economy slides into a recession, triggered in part by the Fed's aggressive hikes, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

"Most of the speculative stocks have dropped more than what is reasonable given where we think rates will end. You can be a buyer of many of these stocks," he said

(Reporting by David ; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources

    Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said. The plan, which was given to regulators this week, aims to address a 2020 directive from the Fed demanding that the bank correct several "longstanding deficiencies" in its internal controls. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) imposed a $400 million fine on Citi in 2020, citing similar concerns.

  • Ethereum mining machine maker Sunlune concludes ‘tens of millions’ Series A with chipmaker Intel’s investment arm

    Chinese Ethereum mining rig maker Sunlune has concluded its Series A fundraising with “tens of millions” of US dollars from Intel Capital, in an announcement two days before the completion of the Ethereum Merge. See related article: Why Ethereum Merge will be game-changing for DeFi and crypto investing Fast facts The funding will go towards […]

  • Is the stock market already pricing in a recession? What the S&P 500’s tumble shows.

    The stock market's roughly 24% decline this year, on a peak-to-trough basis, is broadly in line with past mild U.S. recessions, according to this Oxford Economics chart.

  • History Shows No Example of Hiking US Rates Too Fast, Summers Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers argued against the Federal Reserve holding back from aggressive monetary tightening, saying that greater economic damage would result from any hesitation.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionai

  • 19-year-old shot, killed near McDonald's on Long Island

    A 19-year-old was shot and killed near a McDonald's on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

  • EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.49

    EQT Holdings Limited ( ASX:EQT ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of October...

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says in No Hurry; Blinken Accuses Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian leader Narendra Modi in Uzbekistan, saying Russia is aware of India’s concerns about the war. Still, in a televised briefing, Putin said he was “not in a hurry” to end military operations iin Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had committed war crimes following the latest discovery of a mass burial site in one of Ukraine’s newly-liberated regions. Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In that spirit, let's examine two healthcare stocks that seem to have the tools to provide solid returns over the long term: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Eli Lilly seems to excel in both areas. Take one of the company's most recent approvals: Mounjaro, a therapy used to control blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.

  • Why Doesn't Amazon Pay a Dividend?

    For years, investors may have shied away from buying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock due to its really high share price. If you're looking to add a tech stock to your portfolio as a means of diversification or eager to own Amazon, then you may consider taking that leap, now that the per-share price is lower.

  • UFC Fight Night 210 weigh-ins video: Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong drama-free on scale for main event

    Check out highlights from Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong trips to the weigh-in scale for the UFC Fight Night 210 main event in Las Vegas.

  • Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal raises eyebrows and rings antitrust bells

    A burgeoning design startup will now be owned by the very giant it was born to rival.

  • Banana farmer loses crop in Pakistan floods

    STORY: This is Mohammad Yunas's banana plantation in Thatta, Sindh province. Pakistan's unprecedented floods have submerged all 21 acres of it.The extreme weather has wrecked livelihoods as well as killing almost 1,500 people. Homes, vehicles, crops and livestock have been swept away in damage estimated at $30 billion.Yunas has paid one of his workers to swim in the flood waters and find out if any of the crop can be salvaged. But what he finds can't be eaten. Nothing can be saved, Yunas says."No trader is going to buy these bananas. Even animals will not eat these bananas because they have gone rotten on the inside."Most of the plantation employees have been out of work since the floods destroyed the crop. Displaced like hundreds of thousands of others, the farm hands and their families wait in makeshift tents and live hand-to-mouth.Many homeless in Sindh province are sleeping rough on elevated highways, without even a tent over their heads. Aid flights from the United Arab Emirates and the United States arrived on Thursday (September 15), Pakistan's foreign ministry said. The United Nations is assessing reconstruction needs.

  • World Bank Warns of Global Recession Next Year if Central Banks Lift Interest Rates Too High

    Monetary tightening aimed at reducing inflation risks worsening the current economic slowdown, the bank’s new study finds.

  • Capital One freed from enforcement order tied to 2019 data breach

    The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had required the McLean bank to beef up its cybersecurity defenses.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B in Revenue Next Year From Higher Interest Rates, JPMorgan Says

    The added revenues would mainly come from the exchange's revenue share on interest income from USDC reserves.

  • Stocks Revisit Lows on Growth Fears Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks extended their slump this week amid growing concern outsized Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes will crimp economic growth. The dollar pared gains to trade mixed against its major counterparts.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Bi

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy After It Gave Revised Guidance And Weaker-Than-Expected Earnings?

    FedEx gave revised guidance and announced weaker-than-expected earnings and sales views. Is FedEx stock a good buy?

  • US stocks still have more downside as the 'inflation shock ain't over,' Bank of America says

    Bank of America said "new highs in yields = new lows in stocks." Yields are marching up as investors see more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

  • Lithium price surge hits automakers as they ramp up EV production

    The latest hurdle for an auto industry in the throws of an EV (electric vehicle) transformation is more higher prices. Bloomberg reports Lithium carbonate prices hit a new record high of 500,500 yuan, or $71,315, a ton today in China, this according to data from Asian Metal Inc. Lithium is a key component of battery cell technology used in everything from EVs to mobile phones.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.