After selling out quickly in July, souvenir-sized Augusta Cups are back for limited time

The best-selling Augusta Cups are back.

Local artist Addison Niday launched another round of pre-orders for the 12-ounce version of the 40-foot landmark he re-designed on Wrightsboro Road.

This past summer, Niday gave the huge cup attached to the defunct Dart Container Corp. factory a new look reminiscent of the classic Lily-Tulip paper cups. After the revamp got rave reviews from the community, Niday partnered with Tire City Potters to create a smaller souvenir fans could buy.

The first round of pre-orders was launched on Friday, July 21 and they had so many purchases that they had to make more over the weekend. By Monday, they were 100% sold out.

"The little cups mean so, so much to me because I’ve developed a way to take such a treasure that Augusta loves so much and put it in the actual hands of the community to use," Niday said in July. "It's not just something you need to go to Wrightsboro Road to see, but you can see it anywhere you go and actually use it for the first time in 75+ years."

The latest round of pre-orders close on Oct. 15 and will not return until the New Year. There's a new price point: $60 which includes shipping. Included with the cup is a sticker with the "Augusta Cup" logo and a signed display box. For more information, go to addisonniday.com.

