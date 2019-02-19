Who Has Been Selling Record plc (LON:REC) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Record plc (LON:REC).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for Record

Record Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director James Wood-Collins sold UK£102k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.41 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is UK£0.32. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. James Wood-Collins was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:REC Insider Trading February 19th 19 More

I will like Record better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Record Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Record insiders own 49% of the company, worth about UK£31m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Record Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Record, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Record may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



