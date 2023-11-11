Who is 'Selling Sunset' star Cassandra Dawn? All about the broker

Cassandra Dawn made quite the splash in Season Seven of "Selling Sunset."

The real estate agent, who doesn't work at The Oppenheim Group, was introduced to the ladies on the show through Chelsea Lazkani.

In the series, Chelsea tried to get Cassandra hired by The Oppenheim Group. Although no decisions were made on the show, Cassandra made quite a lasting impression when she got into an argument with Bre Tiesi.

Things took a turn for the worse when the ladies met each other and Cassandra said she knew Bre from her past.

"We knew each other from back in the day," she said on the show, before Bre chimed in on the conversation.

"Well, now, I wouldn't say we actually know each other, but I feel like, being in the industry, everybody kind of knows each other," Bre said.

In her confessional, she added, "I can barely remember this Cassandra girl, but apparently she knows all about me."

The two ladies' first encounter seemed to create a firestorm between them, as Bre was very standoffish toward Cassandra for the rest of the season.

When Cassandra finally confronted Bre about her attitude in the final episode of Season Seven, things quickly got heated between them, with Cassandra telling Bre to "stop being a b----."

The argument ended with Bre leaving the room and calling Cassandra a "basic-a-- b----" behind her back.

As we wait for the Season Seven reunion of "Selling Sunset," scroll below to learn more about Cassandra and her life as a real estate agent.

Cassandra Dawn used to sell art before she got into real estate

Before Cassandra got into real estate, she was a contemporary art advisor based in London and Los Angeles, according to Realtor.com, where she's listed as Cassandra Repstad.

She then started to get into real estate once her clients started telling her that she would make more money as a broker.

"My clients, which are very, very similar clients, would constantly tell me, 'You're so good at this. You're so good at selling contemporary art. Why don't you get into real estate?' Just because they said that the commission was more lucrative. So when I experienced the process of buying my first home with my husband, that was when I thought, you know what? Maybe I can do this," she tells TODAY.com.

Cassandra Dawn is married

On "Selling Sunset," Cassandra revealed that she was married and had been with her husband for "a year and eight months."

"He's the sweetest man ever," Cassandra said on the show.

While she didn't reveal his identity, fans did discover that she was married to John Repstad, who works in real estate as well.

When she posted pictures of their wedding day in October 2021, she said it was "the best day" of her life.

"Within 1 year of meeting, his love broke down my walls, absolutely swept me off my feet & I’ve grown more as a person by his side than I thought I would in a lifetime," she wrote on Instagram. "To say we are perfectly compatible in every single way, inside & out is an understatement."

Cassandra Dawn says she knows Bre Tiesi from her past

In "Selling Sunset," Bre made it very clear that she didn't like Cassandra. Bre noted that she wasn't a very welcoming person and had a problem with Cassandra saying she knew her from her past.

“She thinks she knows me. She doesn’t know me," Bre said in the series.

When asked about their first encounter, Cassandra tells TODAY.com that she actually knew Bre from a "few different endeavors that Bre was promoting" in her past.

"One was a fitness app and another one was a dating app that she launched during COVID when meeting other people wasn't possible," she says. "So we corresponded about that because she was trying to recruit talent for both and to promote it on the internet to gain more viewership. That's how I know her."

Despite Cassandra saying on the show she knew Bre, Bre didn't give a warm welcome to Cassandra when they met on camera.

"There’s nothing that makes me more cringey than being like, 'Oh, my, God! It’s so nice to see you!'" Bre said on "Selling Sunset" while imitating Cassandra's warm nature.

Cassandra tells TODAY.com that she thinks Bre is like that because she's a very "defensive" person.

"She's very defensive and guarded and she seems to think that people don't have good intentions," Cassandra says. "And we work in an industry where we're constantly going to be face to face with new people. It's a people-based industry. So that's why I don't really understand why she was so put off by me just saying hello."

Cassandra Dawn has a twin sister

On "Selling Sunset," Cassandra mentions that she has a twin sister.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of them together in 2021 and captioned it, "Rare twins night out."

Cassandra's twin, Jackie, shared the same pic and wrote "Sissy time" in the caption.

Cassandra Dawn used to be a Playboy model

Cassandra was named the June 2018 Playmate by Playboy. That same year, she took a picture with Heather Rae El Moussa at Playboy’s Midsummer Night’s Dream event.

When asked about her relationship with El Moussa, who is also a star on "Selling Sunset," Cassandra said she got great advice from her before appearing on the show.

"She said that everyone is very sweet and to let them know that we are friends and that everyone's really nice," she recalls to TODAY.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com